Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,504 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTX. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter worth $22,885,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 227.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after purchasing an additional 104,909 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 12.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 952,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,965,000 after purchasing an additional 102,732 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,226,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,856,000 after purchasing an additional 85,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 18.7% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 425,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,439,000 after purchasing an additional 67,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $638,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $67.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.43. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.89 and a 12-month high of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.24 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.