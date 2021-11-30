Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

ROYMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Mail presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.74.

Shares of Royal Mail stock opened at $13.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average is $13.99. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

