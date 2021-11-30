Rubic Hits One Day Volume of $808,423.00 (RBC)

Rubic (CURRENCY:RBC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 30th. Over the last week, Rubic has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. One Rubic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000487 BTC on exchanges. Rubic has a total market cap of $30.50 million and $808,423.00 worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00066147 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00071860 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.21 or 0.00094359 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,604.11 or 0.08014107 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,273.43 or 0.99692492 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Rubic

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,000,000 coins. Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rubic is rubic.exchange

Rubic Coin Trading

