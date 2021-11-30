Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Short Interest Down 40.0% in November

Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RUPRF opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. Rupert Resources has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.14.

Get Rupert Resources alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Rupert Resources from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It focuses on the operation of Pahtavaara, Hirsikangas, and Osikonmaki projects. The company was founded on February 11, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.