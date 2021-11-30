Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Price Target Lowered to $138.00 at Raymond James

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

RYAAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Ryanair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.08.

Shares of RYAAY opened at $98.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.85 and its 200 day moving average is $110.80. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $94.68 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair by 6.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $541,264,000 after acquiring an additional 296,366 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Ryanair by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,862,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,067,172,000 after purchasing an additional 294,131 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryanair by 14.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,253,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,862,000 after purchasing an additional 281,774 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Ryanair in the third quarter worth about $30,945,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Ryanair by 2.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,777,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,186,170,000 after purchasing an additional 264,133 shares in the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

