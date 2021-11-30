Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Shares Gap Down to $26.43

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.43, but opened at $25.16. Ryerson shares last traded at $24.89, with a volume of 1,215 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $929.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.66.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.50. Ryerson had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 68.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Ryerson by 135.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Ryerson during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ryerson during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ryerson by 400.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Ryerson during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

