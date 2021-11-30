Sabal Trust CO Purchases 4,000 Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Sabal Trust CO increased its position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Amyris were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Amyris during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Amyris during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amyris by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amyris by 137,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Amyris news, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 24,380 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $362,286.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $51,757.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,630 shares of company stock valued at $692,922. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMRS opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average of $13.58. Amyris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMRS shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen began coverage on Amyris in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amyris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

