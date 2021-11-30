SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.080-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $112 million-$114 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $114.10 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.060 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAIL. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.54.

SAIL opened at $52.56 on Tuesday. SailPoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $64.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.16 and a beta of 1.85.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $519,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $167,618.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 49,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,935.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,295. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SailPoint Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of SailPoint Technologies worth $30,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

