Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Short Interest Update

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,347,600 shares, a growth of 84.8% from the October 31st total of 13,719,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 50,695.2 days.
OTCMKTS:SAPMF remained flat at $$2.10 on Tuesday. 70 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18. Saipem has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $3.10.
Saipem Company Profile
