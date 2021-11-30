Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Short Interest Update

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,347,600 shares, a growth of 84.8% from the October 31st total of 13,719,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 50,695.2 days.

OTCMKTS:SAPMF remained flat at $$2.10 on Tuesday. 70 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18. Saipem has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $3.10.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

