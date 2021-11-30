Samson Rock Capital LLP Acquires Shares of 15,872 iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF accounts for 0.7% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the second quarter valued at $544,000. Natixis grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 203.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 116,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after buying an additional 78,113 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after buying an additional 21,198 shares in the last quarter.

THD opened at $72.83 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $83.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.06.

