Samson Rock Capital LLP Makes New $2.34 Million Investment in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,000. Bill.com comprises about 1.5% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 47.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,344,000 after buying an additional 1,622,210 shares during the period. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter valued at about $205,879,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 2,827.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,442,000 after purchasing an additional 793,227 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth $124,322,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth $102,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.00.

In other Bill.com news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total transaction of $536,031.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Bora Chung sold 34,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.30, for a total transaction of $10,078,892.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 420,803 shares of company stock valued at $128,051,673. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

BILL stock opened at $298.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.64 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.73.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

