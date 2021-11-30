Samson Rock Capital LLP Makes New $709,000 Investment in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Upstart in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the third quarter worth about $64,000. 48.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Upstart news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.40, for a total value of $41,912,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,744,274 shares of company stock worth $429,761,120 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $212.51 on Tuesday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $401.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion and a PE ratio of 265.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.08.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million. Analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.55.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

