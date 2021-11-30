Samson Rock Capital LLP Purchases New Stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TROX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tronox by 448.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,317,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tronox by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,144,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,643,000 after acquiring an additional 811,955 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Tronox in the second quarter valued at about $17,891,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Tronox by 130.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,100,000 after buying an additional 508,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Tronox by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,661,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,229,000 after buying an additional 478,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Tronox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of TROX stock opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 2.34.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.40 million. Tronox had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.16%.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

