Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 273.7% from the October 31st total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SVFD. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Save Foods during the second quarter worth $792,000. Noked Capital LTD acquired a new position in shares of Save Foods during the second quarter worth $598,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Save Foods by 295.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Save Foods during the second quarter worth $996,000. 14.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVFD opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. Save Foods has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29.

Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

About Save Foods

Save Foods, Inc engages in the research and development of green solutions for extending storability and shelf life of vegetables and fruits. The company was founded by Nimrod Ben-Yehuda on April 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

