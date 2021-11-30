Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €131.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) has been assigned a €131.00 ($148.86) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($187.50) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($181.82) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($153.41) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €163.00 ($185.23) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €153.09 ($173.97).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Shares of SU traded down €0.34 ($0.39) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €151.24 ($171.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,177,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The business has a fifty day moving average of €148.86 and a 200 day moving average of €143.38. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($73.73) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($86.75).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.