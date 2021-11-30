Science Group (LON:SAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Science Group (LON:SAG) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on the stock.
Shares of SAG stock opened at GBX 427.95 ($5.59) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.78. The company has a market capitalization of £195.53 million and a PE ratio of 18.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 459.53. Science Group has a 1 year low of GBX 261 ($3.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 500 ($6.53).
About Science Group
