Science Group (LON:SAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Science Group (LON:SAG) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on the stock.

Shares of SAG stock opened at GBX 427.95 ($5.59) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.78. The company has a market capitalization of £195.53 million and a PE ratio of 18.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 459.53. Science Group has a 1 year low of GBX 261 ($3.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 500 ($6.53).

About Science Group

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides applied science, product development, technology advisory, and regulatory services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, oil and gas, chemical, energy, and consumer sectors.

