ScS Group (LON:SCS) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of ScS Group (LON:SCS) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SCS. Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of ScS Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of ScS Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of LON:SCS opened at GBX 222 ($2.90) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £84.39 million and a P/E ratio of 4.57. ScS Group has a 12 month low of GBX 178 ($2.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 340.50 ($4.45). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 268.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This is a boost from ScS Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 2.75%. ScS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.06%.

In related news, insider Chris Muir sold 76,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.50), for a total transaction of £205,882.96 ($268,987.41).

ScS Group Company Profile

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products; dining and occasional furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products The company provides products under the Signature, Inspire, and Living brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

