Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Senior Officer Charles Bruce Scott Scott Sells 1,000 Shares

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 1,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.60, for a total value of C$24,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,164,371.80.

Seabridge Gold stock opened at C$24.50 on Tuesday. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$18.95 and a 12-month high of C$29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a PE ratio of -453.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.35.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.05. On average, analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

