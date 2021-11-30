Sembcorp Marine Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Short Interest Update

Sembcorp Marine Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,073,000 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the October 31st total of 7,181,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS SMBMF traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,349. Sembcorp Marine has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09.

Get Sembcorp Marine alerts:

Sembcorp Marine Company Profile

Sembcorp Marine Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of management services. It operates through the following segments: Rigs and Floaters, Repairs and Upgrades, Offshore Platforms, and Specialized Shipbuilding; Ship Chartering; and Others. The Others segment includes bulk trading in marine engineering related products; provision of harbour tug services to port users; collection and treatment of used copper slag; and the processing and distribution of copper slag for blast cleaning purposes.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Sembcorp Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sembcorp Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.