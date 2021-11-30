Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 544,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,841,000 after buying an additional 137,618 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 155,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 373.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,839,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 55.3% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 102,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 36,442 shares during the period. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 89,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,536,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYX opened at $115.08 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $89.36 and a 1 year high of $117.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.93.

