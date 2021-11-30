Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Sells 3,108 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.1% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.75.

