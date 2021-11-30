Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Trims Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.01.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $118.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.79. The company has a market cap of $614.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $96.20 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 37.93%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.