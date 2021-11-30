Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Trading Up 4.2%

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s share price was up 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.19 and last traded at $9.19. Approximately 6,867 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,990,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCRB shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

The firm has a market cap of $909.32 million, a P/E ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 3.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.19. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 14.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 202,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 559.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

