SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.45

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.45 and traded as high as $6.35. SGOCO Group shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 3,736 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SGOCO Group during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SGOCO Group by 345.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 45,900 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SGOCO Group during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SGOCO Group during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SGOCO Group by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SGOCO Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in environmental protection, energy saving technologies, equipment development and applications, money lending business in Hong Kong providing mortgage loans to high quality target borrowers and property investment to generate additional rental income.

