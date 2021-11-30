SHIELD Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. SHIELD has a market cap of $176,165.56 and $2.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,227.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,446.09 or 0.07769134 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.92 or 0.00356330 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $568.46 or 0.00993322 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00083787 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00012037 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $232.33 or 0.00405979 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005907 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $228.61 or 0.00399466 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.