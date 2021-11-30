Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Sells C$1,103,996.77 in Stock

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 510 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2,164.70, for a total value of C$1,103,996.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$963,291.30.

SHOP opened at C$2,000.00 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of C$1,248.55 and a one year high of C$2,228.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 12.95 and a current ratio of 13.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1,856.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$1,800.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$251.20 billion and a PE ratio of 58.54.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2,224.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a C$1,650.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Shopify to C$2,168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2,173.67.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

