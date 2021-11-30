Shopping (SPI) Market Capitalization Tops $32.17 Million

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Over the last seven days, Shopping has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. Shopping has a total market capitalization of $32.17 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shopping coin can now be purchased for $35.39 or 0.00061683 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00066939 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00071706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00093391 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,558.70 or 0.07944959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,328.82 or 0.99913301 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00021875 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 908,987 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

