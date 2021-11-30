Short Interest in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Expands By 379.3%

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, an increase of 379.3% from the October 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 615.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 133,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 115,047 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 79,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 34,245 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 18,797 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 17,804 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IAF opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $6.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%.

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

