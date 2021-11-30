Short Interest in Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Decreases By 73.3%

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the October 31st total of 14,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.18. The stock had a trading volume of 317 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,770. Altisource Asset Management has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $31.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.45 million, a PE ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.08.
Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The asset manager reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter.
About Altisource Asset Management
Altisource Asset Management Corp. engages in the provision of portfolio management and governance services to investment vehicles that acquire and own residential properties. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.
