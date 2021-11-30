Short Interest in Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG) Grows By 83.2%

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 83.2% from the October 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS:AMHG opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52. Amergent Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $0.84.
About Amergent Hospitality Group
