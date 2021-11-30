Short Interest in Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG) Grows By 83.2%

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 83.2% from the October 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:AMHG opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52. Amergent Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $0.84.

About Amergent Hospitality Group

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc engages in owning, operating, and franchising fast casual dining concepts in the United States and Europe. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated and franchised 35 fast casual restaurants under the American Burger Company, The Burger Joint, and Little Big Burger names in the United States; and 1 full-service restaurant under the Hooters name in the United Kingdom.

