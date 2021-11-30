Short Interest in Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Declines By 77.1%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a drop of 77.1% from the October 31st total of 111,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 406,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ascot Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of AOTVF opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98. Ascot Resources has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $1.33.

About Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in the exploration of gold, silver and copper in North America. Its projects include Premier, Red Mountain, and Non-Gold Assets. The company was founded on May 20, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

