Short Interest in Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Declines By 77.1%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a drop of 77.1% from the October 31st total of 111,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 406,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ascot Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

Shares of AOTVF opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98. Ascot Resources has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $1.33.

Ascot Resources Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in the exploration of gold, silver and copper in North America. Its projects include Premier, Red Mountain, and Non-Gold Assets. The company was founded on May 20, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.