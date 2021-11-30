Short Interest in Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Rises By 120.0%

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.
Shares of BTEAF opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. Bénéteau has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.10.
Bénéteau Company Profile
Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround
Receive News & Ratings for Bénéteau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bénéteau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.