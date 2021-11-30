Short Interest in Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Rises By 120.0%

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Shares of BTEAF opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. Bénéteau has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.10.

BÃ©nÃ©teau SA designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Monte Carlo Yachts, CNB, Four Winns, Glastron, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; leisure homes under IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names, as well as services under bandofbaots.com, a community services platform; and lease purchase, credit, and insurance under SGB Finance.

