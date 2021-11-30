Short Interest in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Decreases By 59.7%

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a decline of 59.7% from the October 31st total of 113,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 416,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 24,748 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 887.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 148,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 133,119 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DMB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.36. The company had a trading volume of 48,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,951. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $17.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company is headquartered in New York,NY.

