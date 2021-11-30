Short Interest in CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Expands By 111.5%

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, an increase of 111.5% from the October 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, Societe Generale lowered CGG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

OTCMKTS:CGGYY opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.85. CGG has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CGG is an integrated geosciences company, which provides geological geophysical and reservoir capabilities to its broad base of customers primarily from the global oil and gas industry. It manufactures geophysical equipment, as a provider of marine, land and airborne data acquisition services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Contractual Data Acquisition, Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir, Equipment, and Non-Operated Resources.

