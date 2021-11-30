Short Interest in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Drops By 52.3%

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the October 31st total of 2,200,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 512,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In related news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 213,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $1,468,968.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,320,632.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 222,088 shares of company stock worth $1,526,072 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth $51,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter worth $88,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLSD shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

NASDAQ:CLSD remained flat at $$3.61 during midday trading on Tuesday. 7,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,546. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.02.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 652.60% and a negative return on equity of 161.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

