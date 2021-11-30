Short Interest in Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Declines By 58.5%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a drop of 58.5% from the October 31st total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CTTAY has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.58. 236,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,155. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.22. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

