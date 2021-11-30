Short Interest in Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Decreases By 41.8%

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decrease of 41.8% from the October 31st total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of DNPLY stock opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average is $11.76. Dai Nippon Printing has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of publishing and commercial printing services. It operates through the following segments: Information Communication, Lifestyle and Industrial Supplies, Electronics, and Beverages. The Information Communication segment involves in the manufacture and sale of publications, commercial printing materials, business forms, and educational and publications distribution.

