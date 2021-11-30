Short Interest in Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Decreases By 41.8%

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decrease of 41.8% from the October 31st total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of DNPLY stock opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average is $11.76. Dai Nippon Printing has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile
