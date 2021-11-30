Short Interest in Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) Rises By 293.2%

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 293.2% from the October 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Daimler stock opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.75. Daimler has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $25.84.

About Daimler

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

