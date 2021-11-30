Short Interest in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Drops By 51.7%

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the October 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

GRF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,972. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $10.14.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Eagle Capital Growth Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

In other Eagle Capital Growth Fund news, CFO David C. Sims bought 3,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.59 per share, with a total value of $34,092.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Company Profile

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company. Its objective is long-term growth utilizing the concept of total return for selecting investments. The company was founded on July 16, 1989 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

