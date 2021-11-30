Short Interest in Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Expands By 324.1%

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, an increase of 324.1% from the October 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elkem ASA in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Elkem ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS ELKEF opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. Elkem ASA has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74.

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment produces and sells various silicone-based products across various sub-sectors, including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Elkem ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elkem ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.