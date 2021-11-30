Short Interest in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Grows By 100.0%

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN ELLO traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,379. Ellomay Capital has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.20. The company has a market cap of $371.46 million, a P/E ratio of -51.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.77 million for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative net margin of 26.98% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ellomay Capital stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 332,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 2.63% of Ellomay Capital worth $8,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ellomay Capital

Ellomay Capital Ltd. engages in investment in photovoltaic stations and private power stations. It operates through the following segments: Photovoltaic Power Plants, Dorad Energy Ltd., Anaerobic Digestion Plants, and Pumped Storage Hydro Power Plant. The Photovoltaic Power Plants segment deals with the installations that convert sunlight into electrical energy.

