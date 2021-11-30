Short Interest in Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Expands By 268.8%

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a growth of 268.8% from the October 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays raised shares of Erste Group Bank to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from €40.00 ($45.45) to €41.00 ($46.59) in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from €39.00 ($44.32) to €42.00 ($47.73) in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Erste Group Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Shares of EBKDY stock opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average is $20.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.33. Erste Group Bank has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $24.34.

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

