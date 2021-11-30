Short Interest in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Rises By 128.6%

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,800 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the October 31st total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the second quarter worth $652,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,135,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 210,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 40,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ AIRR opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.66. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99.

