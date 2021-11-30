Short Interest in FirsTime Design Limited (OTCMKTS:FTDL) Grows By 100.0%

FirsTime Design Limited (OTCMKTS:FTDL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
FirsTime Design stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.50. 648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.52. FirsTime Design has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $29.22.
About FirsTime Design
