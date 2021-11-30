Short Interest in FirsTime Design Limited (OTCMKTS:FTDL) Grows By 100.0%

FirsTime Design Limited (OTCMKTS:FTDL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

FirsTime Design stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.50. 648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.52. FirsTime Design has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $29.22.

About FirsTime Design

FirsTime Design Ltd. engages in the design, import, and distribution of timepieces and other home decor products through major, national retailers. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Pewaukee, WI.

