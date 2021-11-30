Short Interest in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) Rises By 178.0%

Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 178.0% from the October 31st total of 4,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRON. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $974,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,948,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $2,441,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $959,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $2,441,000.

Get Frontier Acquisition alerts:

FRON traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,923. Frontier Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.77.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.