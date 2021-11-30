Short Interest in Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH) Grows By 86.2%

Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 86.2% from the October 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global Internet of People stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Global Internet of People at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Internet of People alerts:

Shares of SDH stock opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.25. Global Internet of People has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $9.98.

Global Internet of People, Inc, a consulting company, provides enterprise services to small and medium-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, where knowledge is shared, and services are requested and provided.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Internet of People Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Internet of People and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.