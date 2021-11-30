Short Interest in Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Drops By 43.6%

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the October 31st total of 176,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELKMF traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,291. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02. Gold Road Resources has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $1.24.

Gold Road Resources Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company. It focuses on developing the Yamarna Belt comprising Gruyere, Central Bore and Attila projects. The firm operates through Development & Production and Exploration business segments. The Development & Production includes Gruyere joint operation with gold fields, which transitioned from development to production phase during the year.

