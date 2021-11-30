Short Interest in Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Drops By 66.2%

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 552,000 shares, a decline of 66.2% from the October 31st total of 1,634,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Gruma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gruma from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Gruma from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of GPAGF stock remained flat at $$12.15 on Tuesday. Gruma has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.30.

Gruma SAB de CV engages in the production and sale of corn flour, raw materials for producing tortillas, and other corn-based products. It operates through the following segments: Corn Flour & Packaged Tortilla (United States), Corn Flour (Mexico), Corn Flour & Packaged Tortilla & Other (Europe) and Other.

