Short Interest in Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Expands By 308.6%

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a growth of 308.6% from the October 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $52.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Heineken has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $61.88.

Get Heineken alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HEINY shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.