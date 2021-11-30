Short Interest in InCapta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCT) Grows By 191.9%

InCapta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,700 shares, a growth of 191.9% from the October 31st total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 433,562,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS INCT traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.00. 37,764,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,470,375. InCapta has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.01.

About InCapta

InCapta, Inc operates as a media holding investment company. It includes investments in radio, television, entertainment of internet and VOIP firms. The company was founded in June 1997 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, WY.

